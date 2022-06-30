‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ auditions set
LEWISBURG — The return of “Shakespeare in the Park” to its rightful place in a park will begin with auditions.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” auditions will start at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 5, in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Derek Scott, Gaspipe Theatre Company co-founder, encouraged talent of all ages to come out and audition. As many as 21 characters may be in a full cast.
Scott said the fantasy element in the work from the 1590s still appeals to youngsters and adult talent.
If true to the original, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has four subplots which revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta.
Among them, two Athenian lovers and a troupe of six amateur actors rehearsing a play for a wedding. All are manipulated by woodland fairies who in turn create their own drama.
Scott said the exact production dates will be determined, but the show will most likely be staged in late August.
The show will be the first outdoor production for the Gaspipe Theatre Company since 2019.
Sunbury River Festival seeking artists
SUNBURY — The Sunbury River Festival is inviting artists who would like to provide a participatory or learning experience to festival visitors as well as those that would like to set up vendor space to sell or showcase their creations. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, July 31.
This year’s festival will be held 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, with the theme Art Comes Alive, meant to highlight and help the growing art community in Sunbury and Greater Susquehanna Valley.
The festival will feature food and craft vendors, as well as the annual Car Cruise, VanGo! Museum on Wheels, Clyde Peelings Reptile Land exhibit and The Valleys Got Talent, for which auditions will be held on Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, 28, with a $700 grand prize on the line.
A Chalk The Walk event, in partnership with The Sunbury Arts Council will also help bring some color to downtown. There will be special collaborations with The YMCA Art Center and local artist MARS Creates, and on Friday night there will be a Grease movie sing along and on Saturday the band Root Shock will be performing.
For more information check the event’s Facebook page Sunbury River Festival.
West End Fairgrounds hosting Friday concert
LAURELTON — Whey Jennings and Railway Express will perform Friday, July 1, at the Union County West End Fairgrounds, 1111 Route 235, Laurelton. The concert is being presented by Forest House Hotel.
Gates open at 3 p.m., with Railway Express opening at 7, and Whey Jennings taking to the stage at 8:30.
Those attending must be 21 or older. Contact the Forest House Hotel via Facebook to purchase tickets.
Lewisburg slates Music in the Park
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council will hold Music in the Park at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 6 through Aug. 10, in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Performers are slated to include Central Penn Wind Band, Blue River Soul featuring Karen Meeks, Van Wagner and the Chillisquaque Brass Band, Jerusalem, Lawson and Disorder, and the Taylor Fleming Trio.
For more information, visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com.
Sheryl Crow to perform at Spyglass Ridge Winery
SUNBURY — Sheryl Crow will perform Saturday, July 16, at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury. Gates open at 5 p.m. The outdoor concert will be held rain or shine.
The concert is open to all ages, however attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID to enter wine and beer tents.
Crow is a nine-time Grammy Award recipient. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide. Seven of were charted in the top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. In addition to such No. 1 hits as “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” Crow has lofted 40 singles into the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40, Adult Contemporary, Mainstream Top 40 and Hot Country Songs charts.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.spyglassridgewinery.com/concerts.
Princess Pageant accepting applications
MILTON — The 2022 Little/Jr. Miss Princess Pageant, to be held as part of Milton’s September Harvest Festival, is accepting contestant applications.
Candidates must by a resident in the Milton Area School District, and reach the designated participation age by July 1. For Little Miss/Junior Miss, 4 through 6. For Junior Miss, 9 through 11.
Contestants will be judged in three categories: Introduction, talent and question/answer. Applicants must submit an 8x10 color headshot, with no others visible in the photo. Registration is free and applications will be accepted until June 25.
Entry forms can be requested by contacting tmitch@csiu.org, and returned to either the Milton Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 105, Milton, PA 17847, or Tia Mitch, 1232 Leiser Road, New Columbia, PA 17844.
