Wednesday, March 29

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Danville, 5 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Boys baseball

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Hughesville, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Girls softball

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Coed track and field

Lewisburg at Bruce Dallas Invitational (at Cumberland Valley H.S.), 9 a.m.

Monday, April 3

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Softball

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Bellefonte at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Williamsport at Milton, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Central Mountain at Milton, 4 p.m.

