Wednesday, March 29
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Danville, 5 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Boys baseball
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Hughesville, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Girls softball
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Coed track and field
Lewisburg at Bruce Dallas Invitational (at Cumberland Valley H.S.), 9 a.m.
Monday, April 3
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Boys tennis
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
Softball
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Bellefonte at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Williamsport at Milton, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Central Mountain at Milton, 4 p.m.
