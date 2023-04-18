Tuesday, April 18

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Milton at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at North Pocono, 5:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Hughesville, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

Girls softball

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Juniata at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, 5 p.m.

Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run at Lock Haven Invitational, 2 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Hughesville (DH), 4/5:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Boys baseball

Muncy at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

