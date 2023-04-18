Tuesday, April 18
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Milton at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at North Pocono, 5:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Hughesville, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Girls softball
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Juniata at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, 5 p.m.
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run at Lock Haven Invitational, 2 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Hughesville (DH), 4/5:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 4 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Boys baseball
Muncy at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
