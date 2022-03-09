LEWISBURG — Bucknell sophomore Tim Zelikovsky won his sixth straight singles match over the weekend, this one an impressive straight-set victory over an Ivy League opponent, and he was rewarded on Tuesday with Patriot League Men’s Tennis Player of the Week honors.
Zelikovsky defeated Dartmouth’s Alex Knox-Jones 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles to account for Bucknell’s point in Saturday’s dual match in Hanover, N.H. He improved his team-best dual-match record to 7-4, and he has a 5-1 record since moving to the fourth spot in the lineup.
Including the fall tournament season, Zelikovsky now leads the team with 13 singles victories.
Zelikovsky and newcomer Harrison Gold had also compiled a five-match winning streak at No. 1 doubles, but that run ended with a tight 7-5 loss at Dartmouth.
Bucknell is set for four matches in Florida during spring break, starting with a dual against Atlantis in Miami on March 13.
