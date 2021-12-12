ALFRED, N.Y. — First-years Kaden Majcher, a Warrior Run graduate, and Logan Bartlett, a Lewisburg grad, both scored a pair of victories to help Lycoming sweep the action Saturday at Alfred.
Majcher (125) scored an 11-8 decision over Alfred’s Troy Hayes, then pinned Keystone’s Clayton Shaw at 133.
Bartlett earned a 10-3 decision over Alfred’s Sean Peterson at 149 then won by forfeit.
Montoursville grad Gable Crebs also went 2-0 for the Warriors, who are back in action Monday when they host the Rodarmel Allstate Duals.
Messiah Duals
Mifflinburg grad Tyler Stoltzfus pinned Messiah’s Jared butler at 174, then got a tech fall against Stevens’ Blaise Wagner as Lock Haven rolled in wrestling action.
Stoltzfus fell 6-3 to Millersville’s Anthony Yacovetti in his third match.
Men’s basketball
Danville grad Dyson Harward scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds as Lycoming topped FDU-Florham, 74-55.
The Warriors host King’s Friday.
Women’s basketball
Allison Butler and Cathryn Brought each tallied a dozen as Lycoming topped FDU-Florham, 48-41, Saturday in Williamsport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.