Mifflinburg Wildcats (5-3, 3-1 HAC-II)
Aug. 27 DANVILLE L 42-7
Sept. 3 CENTRAL COLUMBIA W 28-0
Sept. 10 at Midd-West W 48-7
Sept. 17 at Hughesville W 25-12
Sept. 24 SHAMOKIN L 34-27
Oct. 1 at Milton (Bloomsburg) L 15-14
Oct. 8 at Montoursville W 29-27
Oct. 15 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN W 42-13
Oct. 22 SHIKELLAMY
Oct. 29 at Lewisburg
MIFFLINBURG
Score by quarters
Opponent 19 56 34 41 - 150
Mifflinburg 63 68 49 40 - 220
Team statistics
Mifflinburg Opponent
First downs 124 92
Rushing-yds 262-1,520 212-764
Passing yards 1,540 1,042
Passing 91-184-19 83-159-10
Fumbles-lost 17-8 17-7
Penalties-yards 52-551 49-402
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Troy Dressler 53-125, 4TDs; Andrew Diehl 91-578, 53TDs; Carter Breed 47-694, 6TD; Brian Reeder 9-338; Aaron Hackenburg 7-17; Radwill Susan 1-0; Leroy Simpson 10-65 2TD; Gabe Steler 4-26; Jacob Bingaman 3-5; Team 3(-17).
PASSING: Dressler 92-183-10, 1,534 yards, 13TDs; Griffith 1-1-0, 16 yds.
RECEIVING: Diehl 18-254, 5TDs; Cannon Griffith 21-214, TD; Zach Wertman 18-348, 2TDs; Jacob Bingaman 24-508, 4TDs; Breed 17-110, TD; Stetler 5-61
Shikellamy Braves (1-7, 0-4 HAC-I)
Aug. 27 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN L 12-0
Sept. 3 at Loyalsock L 42-13
Sept. 10 MOUNT CARMEL L 28-6
Sept. 17 EXECUTIVE ED ACAD W 28-14
Sept. 24 at Jersey Shore L 56-20
Oct. 1 at Selinsgrove L 40-0
Oct. 8 SHAMOKIN L 21-7
Oct. 15 at Lewisburg L 42-7
Oct. 22 at Mifflinburg
Oct. 29 MILTON
