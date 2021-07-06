Minnie and Moo in The Seven Wonders of the World

STORY SO FAR: Minnie and Moo have made up The Seven Wonders of the World to raise money to help save their farm, but the biggest wonder of all is unplanned—some gigantic footprints that are all too real!
Chapter 5: The Well of Troubles
Minnie looked at the big footprints. “Moo,” she whispered, “if you didn’t make these footprints, then who did?”
Moo shook her head. “I don’t know,” she said.
“Ohhh,” Minnie moaned. “Maybe it was Big Hoof! “OOOOHHHHHHHH!”
Bea felt Minnie’s forehead. “No vibrations,” she said. “Is it a vision? What do you see, Minnie?”
“Trouble,” said Minnie.
“Trouble?” said Madge. “What kind of trouble?”
Moo raised her arms over her head. “Madame Minnie is having another vision!” she cried.
“Again?” said Minnie. “OOOHHHHHHHH! I’m having another vision. I see—”
“TROUBLES!” shouted Moo. “Madame Minnie sees the Well of Troubles in the Bermuda Triangle.”
Madame Minnie closed her eyes. “OOOHHHHHHHH!” she moaned. “I see the Well of Troubles in the Bermuda Triangle. I see the strange and wonderful. And, for a small donation, so will all of you.”
Minnie swayed from side to side and pointed toward Mr. Farmer’s garden. Moo held out the donation jar. Most of the animals put money in it. They looked anxiously at the garden gate—the gate that would lead them into the secrets of The Fourth Wonder of the World.
“AND NOW,” Moo cried out, “let us pass through the portals of The Fourth Wonder of the World—the Bermuda Triangle. Let us stroll through boo-hoo land and gaze into the Well of Troubles. Let the mysteries of Mother Nature speak!”
The animals rushed through the garden gate. They stomped through Mr. Farmer’s onion patch. The strong odor of the crushed onions began to drift across the garden.
Minnie fanned herself. Tears rolled down her cheeks. “I can see why you call it boo-hoo land,” she said.
Moo dabbed her eyes. “I didn’t think it would be this bad,” she said.
The other animals wiped their eyes and peered into the dark, damp well at the edge of the onion patch. Something moved in the murky water.
“Nauuuughty,” croaked a frog.
“Listen,” said one of the sheep. “Did you hear that?”
“Nauuuughty, naughty,” croaked the frog.
“I heard it!” said the smallest sheep.
“Nauuuughty, naughty,” croaked the frog again.
“The Well of Troubles has spoken!” shouted the sheep. The smell of the crushed onions grew stronger.
“What did it say?” said Hamlet with a sniff.
The sheep began to cry. “It said we were naughty! Boo-hoo, we’ve been baaaaad. Real baaaaaaddd.”
Some of the animals nodded and mumbled to themselves.
Moo felt sorry for the sheep. “You’re not bad,” she said. “Sometimes things happen. You wander away from the flock. You get burrs in your wool. That doesn’t make you—”
“Nauuughty,” cried the sheep.
“No,” said Moo, shaking her head. “What I’m trying to tell you is that sometimes it’s difficult not to step in life’s mud puddles—”
“IT WAS ME!” shouted Hamlet’s uncle Snort. “I did it! I’m the one who jumped into the mud puddle! I sat in it all day and didn’t share. I’m so sorry,” he said with a sob.
Mort, another uncle of Hamlet’s, stared sadly. “I’m sorry,” he said, wiping away a tear. “I’m sorry I don’t have anything to be sorry about.”
“I don’t know my times tables!” said Hamlet.
Mr. Farmer’s dog threw a paw around an orange cat that was sniffling to itself at the edge of the garden. “I apologize,” said the dog. “I’m sorry I chased you up the apple tree and made you stay there during the hail storm.”
The cat dabbed her whiskers with her tail. “I should never have put that hairball in your water bowl,” she said.
Bea hugged Madge. “I’m sorry I scared you with the rubber spider and curdled your milk,” said Bea.
“It’s okay,” said Madge. “I’m sorry about putting the bubble gum in your tuba.”
Minnie blew her nose. “This is too much, Moo,” she said. “Let’s move on. My eyes are getting red.”
Moo wiped the tears from her cheeks. “You’re right,” she said. “These onions are getting too strong. It’s time to move on.”
Suddenly even Elvis began to cry. He reached out toward the chickens, who were still outside the gate. “It wasn’t my fault!” he cried. “The roosters at the Wilkersons’ farm were having a birthday party for Little Willie. It was their fault. I know I was supposed to be with you in the coop sorting eggs. All I wanted was a little fun. So I put on the lampshade and wore it like a dress. I danced the hootchie-kootchie. I—”
The chickens rushed into the garden and began pecking Elvis. They chased him out the gate.
“It wasn’t my fault!” Elvis shouted. “What do you expect? Ouch! I’m a rooster! Ouch! Ouch!” The chickens pecked and clucked. They chased Elvis down the road and into Wilkerson’s Woods.
Minnie wiped a tear from her cheek. “Those are some onions!” she cried.
“Bermuda onions,” said Moo. “The Bermuda Triangle. What other mysteries does Mother Nature have in store for us? Why does—”
“Look!” cried Minnie. “The chickens are coming back. They look scared. And there’s Elvis. He’s running right behind them!”
“Monster!” screamed Elvis. “Run for your lives!”
To be continued...
