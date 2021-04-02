Doris J. Narrigan
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. today at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Gary L. Stamm
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Holly Springs, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
John A. Hefty
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Lynn A. Mabus
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
