State Police at Selinsgrove Assault
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Sindal Stover, 20, of Middleburg, was charged after troopers said he punched and strangled a girl, resulting in her losing consciousness and sustaining serious bodily injury.
The incident occurred at 5:41 p.m. April 26 along Bailey Hill Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Fleeing
PENN TOWNSHIP — Ronald Keesee, 34, of Rochester, N.Y., has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly fleeing from officers at 6 p.m. April 27 at 100 N. Market St., Penn Township, Snyder County.
After receiving reports of an erratic driver, troopers said they approached a 2004 Toyota Corolla operated by Keesee. He allegedly fled the scene, traveling at high rates of speed along North Market Street and Route 35.
The Toyota was stopped by a pit maneuver, with Keesee being charged with fleeing/eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, DUI, obstruction administration of law and various other traffic-related summaries.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Damage is estimated at more than $1,000 after troopers said someone damaged the windows of four different Dodge vehicles.
The damage occurred at 10 p.m. March 27 at Murray Motors Chevrolet, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Two air conditioner units were struck at 5:39 p.m. April 9 at Dollar General, Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers are estimating damage at $800.
State Police at Lamar Fire investigation
BEECH CREEK — Due to extensive damage to the property, a fire marshal has been unable to determine the cause of a March 23 fire at 101 Fairview St., Beech Creek.
Troopers said the property, owned by Donald Dutton, 53, and Lisa Dutton, 57, is expected to be deemed a total loss.
DUI crash
GREENE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 36-year-old Muncy man has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a crash which occurred at 6:02 p.m. April 18 along Interstate 80 eastbound, Greene Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said the man was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .124% after being involved in a two-vehicle crash.
One-vehicle crash
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old boy sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:58 p.m. April 26 along Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said a 2001 Ford F150 XLT driven by the boy lost control, spun and struck a tree. The boy, who was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, sustained a suspected minor injury to his face.
