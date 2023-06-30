Friday, June 30

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Field of Dreams, Laurelton

Warrior Run vs. Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Lewisburg vs. Shikellamy/Acorn, 8 p.m.

Little League softball

8-10 Division

at Central Columbia Elementary

Warrior Run vs. Snyder County, 5:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 8 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Montandon at Sullivan County, 5:45 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.

Milton vs. Central Columbia, 3:30 p.m.

9-11 Division

at Bloomsburg Town Park

Mifflinburg-Milton winner vs. Snyder County, 3:30 p.m.

Little League softball

at Central Columbia Elementary

WR-Snyder Co. winner vs. Shikellamy, 1 p.m.

Mifflinburg-Sel winner vs. Danville, 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Little League baseball

Junior Division

at New Berlin ballfields

Lew-Miff loser vs. Danville-Selinsgrove loser, 1 p.m.

Lew-Miff winner vs. Snyder Co./Dan-Sel winner, 4 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 1 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.