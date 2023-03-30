Friday, March 31
Boys baseball
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Hughesville, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Coed track and field
Lewisburg at Bruce Dallas Invitational (at Cumberland Valley H.S.), 9 a.m.,
Monday, April 3
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Boys tennis
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
Softball
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Bellefonte at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Williamsport at Milton, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Central Mountain at Milton, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
Girls softball
Milton at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Coed track and field
Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel Invite, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.