Movie director Norman Jewison is 96. Actor Leigh Lawson is 79. Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 74. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 74. Actor Jamey Sheridan is 71. Rock singer-musician Eric Bazilian (The Hooters) is 69. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 65. Actor Lance Guest is 62. Actor Matt Mulhern is 62. Comedian Greg Behrendt is 59. Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain is 54. Rock singer Emerson Hart is 53. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 52. Actor Alysia Reiner is 52. Country singer Paul Brandt is 50. Christian rock musician Korey Cooper (Skillet) is 50. Actor Ali Landry is 49. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 48. Rock musician Tato Melgar (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 45. Actor Justin Bartha is 44. Actor Josh Hartnett is 44. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 44. Actor Sprague Grayden is 44. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 44. Country singer Brad Mates (Emerson Drive) is 44. Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 42. Singer Blake Lewis (“American Idol”) is 41. Latin singer Romeo Santos is 41. Rock musician Johan Carlsson (Carolina Liar) is 38. Actor Vanessa Lengies is 37. Actor Betty Gilpin is 36. Actor Rory Culkin is 33. Actor Jamie Waylett (“Harry Potter” films) is 33. Figure skater Rachael Flatt is 30.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Anticipation grows for breakthrough on Miller case
- PSPCA caring for animals found at home of alleged homicide
- Crystal J. Buck
- State budget provides windfall for Lewisburg schools
- Mildred E. Coup
- Lamar D. Campbell Sr.
- Mifflinburg Majors ready to take that next step
- Security a top priority for incoming superintendent
- Getting Ahead graduates celebrate a new beginning
- Moose chairman tours Milton lodge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.