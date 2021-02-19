NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Austin Dillon, 58; 2. Denny Hamlin, 52; 3. Kevin Harvick, 50; 4. Chase Elliott, 48; 5. Michael McDowell, 46; 6. Ryan Preece, 46; 7. Kyle Larson, 41; 8. Bubba Wallace, 41; 9. Joey Logano, 40; 10. Christopher Bell, 35; 11. Ross Chastain, 32; 12. Corey LaJoie, 32; 13. Kyle Busch, 32; 14. Jamie McMurray, 30; 15. Cole Custer, 27; 16. Brad Keselowski, 25.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 55; 2. Ty Dillon, 40; 3. Brandon Brown, 38; 4. Harrison Burton, 37; 5. Jeb Burton, 33; 6. Myatt Snider, 33; 7. Daniel Hemric, 33; 8. AJ Allmendinger, 32; 9. Brandon Gdovic, 29; 10. Jason White, 27; 11. Joe Graf, 26; 12. Caesar Bacarella, 25.
Truck: 1. Ben Rhodes, 51; 2. Sheldon Creed, 47; 3. John Hunter Nemecheck, 47; 4. Chandler Smith, 37; 5. Grant Enfinger, 36; 6. Corey Roper, 34; 7. Ryan Truex, 33; 8. Rafael Lessard, 33; 9. Carson Hocevar, 32; 10. Cody Rohrbaugh, 29.
