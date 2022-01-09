Meadowbrook Chr. 48
Johnstown Chr. 40
HOLSOPPLE — Ashton Canelo scored 28 points and snagged 21 rebounds to propel Meadowbrook to a road win at Johnstown Christian, and in the process became the Lions’ all-time leading scorer.
Canelo now has 1,532 points. He surpassed Jed Epler on the all-time scoring list.
Gabe Rodriguez added 8 points for the Lions (8-3).
The Lions host Northumberland Christian on Tuesday.
Meadowbrook Christian (8-3) 48
Ashton Canelo 10 8-10 28, Gabe Rodriquez 4 0-0 8, Michael Smith 0 0-1 0, Noah Smith 1 0-1 2, Jacob Reed 2 0-2 5, Jacob Bair 0 0-2 0, Levi Erb 1 2-2 5; Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-18 48.
3-point goals:
Erb, Reed.
Johnstown Christian (4-2) 40
Noah Baker 1 1-2 4, Dionte Coleman 5 11-16 16, Isaiah DiGuardi 0 0-2 0, Michael Taylor 4 0-0 11, Samuel Riberic 1 0-0 2; Christopher Burkey 0 0-0 0; Jacob Taylor 0 0-0 0; Jeremiah Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-20 40.
3-point goals:
Taylor 3, Coleman 2, Baker.
Girls basketball
Lewisburg 41
Shikellamy 38
SUNBURY — Keeley Baker scored a game-high 14 points and pulled down 8 rebounds as Lewisburg topped Shikellamy Saturday in Sunbury.
Lewisburg improved to 3-4 while Shikellamy dropped 6-2.
Sydney Bolinsky added 9 points for the Dragons. Sophie Kilbride had 6 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Shikellamy got 12 from Tori Scheller.
The Green Dragons are home with Williamsport Friday.
Lewisburg 41, Shikellamy 38 Saturday at Shikellamy
Lewisburg 7 9 12 13 — 41 Shikellamy 6 9 9 14 — 38 Lewisburg (4-5) 41 Maddie Materne 2 0-0 4, Sydney Bolinsky 4 1-5 9, Maddie Still 2 0-0 4, Elsa Fellon 0 0-1 0, Sophie Kilbride 3 0-1 6, Anna Baker 1 2-2 4, Keeley Baker 6 2-4 14; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Caroline Blakeslee 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-13 41.
3-point goals:
None. Shikellamy (6-2) 38 Melanie Minnier 3 1-1 7, Averi Dodge 2 0-0 4, Emma Bronowicz 2 3-4 7, Tori Scheller 4 2-2 12, Paige Fausey 3 1 -2 8; Taylor Sees 0 0-0 0; Lillia Wiest 0 0-0 0; Kirsten Strohecker 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-9 38.
3-point goals
: Scheller 2, Fausey.
Warrior Run 42
Hughesville 35
HUGHESVILLE — Warriro Run got off to a hot start and held on to defeat Hughesville Saturday in Hughesville.
The Defenders (2-7) got 19 points from Emily McKee while Alayna Wilkins added 8 and Alexis Hudson chipped in with 6.
The teams combined to shoot 45 free throws. Hughesville made just 18 of 33 from the charity stripe.
Warrior Run visits South Williamsport Monday and is at Milton on Wednesday.
Warrior Run 42, Hughesville 35Saturday at Hughesville
Warrior Run 15 4 9 14 — 42 Hughesville 5 4 11 15 — 35
Warrior Run (2-7) 42
Emily McKee 6 4-4 19, Alexis Hudson 2 1-2 6, Alayna Wilkins 2 4-4 8, Leah Grow 1 2-2 4, Sienna Dunkleberger 1 0-0 2, Peyton Meehan 1 0-0 3; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-12 42.
3-point goals:
McKee 3, Hudson, Meehan.
Hughesville (4-5) 35
Alii Anstadt 3 11-15 17, Breanna Boback 1 1-3 4, Ava Snyder 3 5-11 11, Hailey Poust 1 0-0 2, Grace Pysher 0 1-4 1; Lucy Myers 0 0-0 0; Lexi Kurwaza 0 0-0 0.Totals 8 18-33 35.
3-point goals:
Boback.
Meadowbrook Chr. 50
Johnstown Chr. 36
HOPPLESTOWN — Kailey Devlin poured in a game-high 31 points as Meadowbrook Christian topped Johnstown Christian Saturday at Johnstown.
Madison McNeal added 15 for the Lions. Audrey Millet pulled down 8 rebounds.
Meadowbrook is home with Northumberland Christian on Tuesday.
Meadowbrook 50, Johnstown Chr. 36Saturday at Johnstown
Meadowbrook 10 14 13 13 — 50 Johnstown 3 13 8 12 — 36
Meadowbrook
Kailey Devlin 11 6-11 31; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 1 0-0 2; Beth Chowcheski 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millet 0 0-2 0; Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2; Madison McNeal 5 0-0 15; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0; Totals: 18 6-13 50
3-point goals
: McNeal 5, Devlin 3
Johnstown
Grace Ressler 9 102 1; Lydia Hostetter 0 0-0 0; Unity Miller 5 1-2 14; Sarah Huston 3 5-8 11; Ellie Speiglw 0 0-0 0; Kasmira Mack 3 2-2 8; Allie Burkey 0 0-0 0; Alana Hinton 0 2-6 2; Totals: 11 11-20 36
3-point goals
: Miller 3
Mount Carmel 43
Milton 33
MILTON — Ava Chapman scored 10 points and Alyssa Reisinger added 10 as Mount Carmel (8-1) used a balanced attack to top Milton Saturday in Milton.
Milton (5-5) got 9 points each from Kiersten Stork and Morgan Reiner.
The Red Tornadoes overcame an early deficit with a strong third quarter.
Milton hosts Warrior Run on Wednesday.
Mount Carmel 43, Milton 33 Saturday at Milton
Mt Carmel 6 8 17 12 — 43 Milton 9 7 10 7 — 33 Mount Carmel (8-1) 43 Mia Chapman 1 0-0 2, Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 5, Rachel Witkoski 0 1-2 1, Katie Witkoski 3 2-4 9, Alyssa Reisinger 4 2-4 10, Ava Chapman 4 0-0 11, Brynn Evert 2 0-0 5; Sydney Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-10 43.
3-point goals
: A. Chapman 3, Evert, Pizzoli, K. Witkoski. Milton (5-5) 33 Lydia Crawford 0 1-2 1, Kiersten Stork 2 4-6 9, Leah Walter 2 2-2 6, Morgan Reiner 4 0-0 9, Abbey Kitchen 2 1-3 5, Kyla Rovenolt 1 1-2 3; Amelia Gainer 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-15 33.
3-point goals:
Reiner, Stork.
Wrestling
Milton at Cedar Duals
LEBANON — Milton went 3-2 Saturday at the Cedar Duals, notching wins against Dover, Hershey and Lebanon, while falling to Central Bucks East and Conrad Weiser.
Nathan Rauch (285) racked up four pins, all in less than a minute, and scored a decision to go 5-0 on the day. Geiswite Tyler (120) went 3-2 on the day with three pins.
Milton is back in action Tuesday at Warrior Run.
Milton 40, Hershey 36
120: Geiswite Tyler (Milton) pinned Justin Rudacille (Dover) 2:16; 126: Mason Leiphart (Dover) by forfeit; 132; double forfeit; 138: Wyatt Dillon (Dover) tech fall Quinten Keister (Milton) 15-0 2:09; 145: Alex DeHart (Milton) by forfeit; 152: Aidan Keiser (Milton) by forfeit; 160: Alexander Hoffman (Milton) by forfeit; 172: Mason Rowe (Milton) by forfeit; 189: Aidan Volk (Milton) by forfeit; 215: Luke Roup (Milton) pinned Jebediah Ziegler (Dover) 0:31; 285: Nathan Rauch (Milton) over Bryce Morris (Dover) 0:51; 106: Mason Leiphart (Dover) pinned Noah Heimbach (Milton) 1:43; 113: Tyler Stokes (Milton) by forfeit
Milton 54, Lebanon 18
113: Tyler Stokes (Milton) by forfeit; 120: Geiswite Tyler (Milton) pinned Brayden Travis (Lebanon) 0:24; 126: Eddiean Naphtali (Lebanon) by forfeit; 132: Double Forfeit; 138: Quinten Keister (Milton) pinned Kaleb Walizer (Lebanon) 1:12; 145: Alex DeHart (Milton) pinned Angel Martinez (Lebanon) 1:04; 152: Aidan Keiser (Milton) pinned Luis Jimenez Dominguez (Lebanon) 0:14; 160: Griffin Gonzalez (Lebanon) pinned Alexander Hoffman (Milton) 2:37; 172: Aidan Volk (Milton) by forfeit; 189: Riley Houck (Lebanon) pinned Mason Rowe (Milton) 1:40; 215: Luke Roup (Milton) pinned Tyler Wertley (Lebanon) 1:57; 285: Nathan Rauch (Milton) pinned Thomas Hershey (Lebanon) 0:19; 106: Noah Heimbach (Milton) over Alexander Eberly (Lebanon) (Fall 3:32)
Milton 54, Dover 17
120: Geiswite Tyler (Milton) pinned Justin Rudacille (Dover) 2:16; 126: Mason Leiphart (Dover) by forfeit; 132: double forfeit; 138: Wyatt Dillon (Dover) tech fall Quinten Keister (Milton) 15-0 2:09; 145: Alex DeHart (Milton) by forfeit; 152: Aidan Keiser (Milton) by forfeit; 160: Alexander Hoffman (Milton) by forfeit; 172: Mason Rowe (Milton) by forfeit; 189: Aidan Volk (Milton) by forfeit; 215: Luke Roup (Milton) over Jebediah Ziegler (Dove) 0:31; 285: Nathan Rauch (Milton) pinned Bryce Morris (Dover) 0:51;106: Mason Leiphart (Dover) pinned Noah Heimbach (Milton) 1:43; 113: Tyler Stokes (Milton) by forfeit
Central Bucks East 52, Milton 18
132: Andrew Oram (CBE) by forfeit; 138: Luke Wilson (CBE) pinned Quinten Keister (Milton) 3:43; 145: Joeseph Mignon (CBE) pinned Alex DeHart (Milton) 0:39; 152: Mason Stein (CBE) pinned Aidan Keiser (Milton) 1:42; 160: Alexander Hoffman (Milton) dec. Maximus Gordon (CBE) 10-5; 172: Nils Updale (CBE) pinned Mason Rowe (Milton) 0:39); 189: Reagan McCullough (CBE) by forfeit; 215: Quinn Collins (CBE) pinned Luke Roup (Milton) 0:31; 285: Nathan Rauch (Milton) dec. Joe Collins (CBE) 9-5; 106: Noah Heimbach (Milton) by forfeit; 113: Tyler Stokes (Milton) by forfeit; 120: Ethan Beane (CBE) maj. dec. Geiswite Tyler (Milton) 11-0; 126: Johah Green (CBE) by forfeit
Conrad Weiser 42, Milton 33
138: Quinten Keister (Milton) pinned Wyatt Brownmiller (CW) 4:22; 145: Branden Manderbach (CW) pinned Alex DeHart (Milton) 1:15; 152: Aidan Keiser (Milton) pinned Ryan Clay (CW) 1:47; 160: Alexander Hoffman (Milton) pinned James Celentano (CW) 0:30; 172: Mason Rowe (Milton) pinned Ben Browne (CW) 0:22; 189: Jerry Garcia (CW) by forfeit; 215: Manny Rodriguez (CW) pinned Luke Roup (Milton) 3:04; 285: Nathan Rauch (Milton) pinned Kaleb Britting (CW) 0:28; 106: Jaiden Woodrum (Conrad Weiser Hs) over Noah Heimbach (Milton) 0:57; 113: Tyler Stokes (Milton) dec. Mason Mieczkowski (CW) 11-7;120: Davis Keppley (CW) pinned Geiswite Tyler (Milton) 3:45; 126: Bryson Gingrich (CW) by forfeit; 132: Cameron Jones (CW) by forfeit
Lewisburg at Coudersport Duals
COUDERSPORT — Kaiden Wagner (145) picked up four pins and a forfeit to help Lewisburg go 5-0 at the Coudersport Duals Saturday.
Hagen Persun (160/172) picked up a pair of pins and three forfeits.
Lewisburg 51, Sheffield 18 138: Brady Cromley (L) dec. Trenton Mead, 13-6; 145: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Cooper Traister, 1:43; 152: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Landon Mead, 3:31; 160; Hagen Persun (L) pinned Sawyer Andres, 1:37; 172: Ahmaad Robinson (L) pinned Joseph Palmer, 1:08; 189: Matt Lobdell (S) by forfeit; 215: Zander Walter (L) by forfeit; 285: Danah Campbell (S) by forfeit; 106: Jace Gessner (L) pinned Bryden Letendre, :41; 113: Caden Michaels (L) pinned Shleby Lobdell, :13; 120: Double forfeit; 126: Collin Brown (S) pinned Quintonq Bartlett, 3:40 Lewisburg 39, Redbank Valley 27 126: Quintonq Bartlett (L) dec. Levi Shick, 2-0; 132: Ridge Cook (RV) pinned Derek Gessner, 5:25; 138: Brady Cromley (L) by forfeit; 145: Daniel Leao (L) by forfeit; 152: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Drew Downs, :49; 160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Blake Duncan, :14; 172: Hagen Persun (L) pinned Johnathan Slack, 1:11; 189: Cole McHenry (RV) dec. Ahmaad Robinson, 8-1; 215: Carsen Rupp (RV) dec. Zander Walter, 5-1; 285: Gabriel Carroll (RV) by forfeit; 106: Jace Gessner pinned Aidan McAnulty, :12; 113: Daniel Evans (RV) dec. Caden Michaels, 12-5; 120: Cole Bish (RV) by forfeit Lewisburg 66, Ridgway 5 120: Quintonq Bartlett (L) by forfeit; 126: Double forfeit; 132: Derek Gessner (L) by forfeit; 138: Brady Cromley (L) by forfeit; 145: Kaiden Wagner (L) by forfeit; 152: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Tyler Merritt, 2:32; 160: Hagen Persun (L) by forfeit; 172: Trent Wenrich (L) by forfeit; 189: Eddie Sweitzer (R) pinned Ahmaad Robinson, :58; 215: Zander Walter (L) by forfeit; 285: Cory Mahon (L) by forfeit; 106: Jace Gessner (L) by forfeit; 113: Caden Michaels (L) by forfeit; Ridgway deducted 1 point for unsportsmanlike at 152
Lewisburg 54, Coudersport 21{p class=”abody”}
113: Caden Michaels (L) by forfeit; 120: Wyatt Daisley (C) pinned Quintonq Bartlett, 4:57; 126: Brett Moss (C) by forfeit; 132: Derek Gessner (L) pinned Nash Delp, :49; 138: Brady Cromley (L) pinned Owen Deutschlander, 2:31; 145: Daniel Leao (L) by forfeit; 152: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned James Culvey, :51; 160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned John Wright, 1:40; 172: Hagen Persun (L) by forfeit; 189: Ahmaad Robinson (L) by forfeit; 215: Gavyn Ayers (C) dec. Zander Walter, 9-2; 285: Cooper Rossman (C) inj. over Cory Mahon; 106: Jace Gessner (L) by forfeit Lewisburg 60, Youngsville 15
106: Jace Gessner (L) by forfeit; 113: Caden Michaels (L) by forfeit; 120: Quintonq Bartlette (L) pinned Ian Mancuso, 2:12; 126: Michael Carnahan (Y) by forfeit; 132: Derek Gessner (L) by forfeit; 138: Brady Cromley (L) pinned Owen Auflick, :37; 145: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Logan McDonald, :29; 152: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Aidan Mancuso, 1:02; 160: Hagen Persun (L) by forfeit; 172: Caden McCune (Y) dec. Ahmaad Robinson, 9-2; 189: Griffen Daley (Y) by forfeit; 215: Zander Walter (L) pinned Cody Jesperson, 3:45; 285: Cory Mahon (L) by forfeit
