MIFFLINBURG — With diplomas in hand, more than 150 members of the Mifflinburg Area High School Class of 2021 stepped out of the classroom and toward their futures Friday evening.
Valedictorian John Darrup and Salutatorian Cade Dressler were the keynote speakers during the commencement ceremony, held in the intermediate school.
Darrup opened his remarks by noting that a theme of individual achievement is evident in Mifflinburg.
"It will be shown by each graduate as we begin our futures," he said.
Darrup said each class member has had obstacles to overcome.
"While we wouldn't be here without the support of our teachers, parents and friends, graduating is our own accomplishment," he said. "Our diplomas say our names, not our parents' or teachers'. We were the ones who climbed through 13 years of school, and we deserve to be proud of ourselves."
Darrup urged his fellow classmates to remember the many memories they forged while in school.
"As you go into the future, be your own kind of genius," he said. "Follow your passion and do what you are good at, and you will be successful in life."
While Darrup spoke about overcoming obstacles, Dressler expanded on the theme and exemplified moving past a failure.
"April 4, 2018, a day that will stick with me the rest of my life," Dressler reflected. "Mifflinburg vs. Montoursville baseball. The score was 4-2, Mifflinburg winning."
Eventually, the score became tied and Dressler — a member of the team — was told to warm up to step in as pitcher.
"As I walk to the mound, I can feel the pressure building, everyone looking at me to close out the game," he reflected.
On his pitch, a batter connected with the ball and a game-ending run was scored by Montoursville.
"As arguably one of the greatest failures of my career, you may wonder why I am sharing this story with you," Dressler said.
While walking from the field to the bus, filled with disappointment that day, a pitching coach offered words of wisdom to Dressler.
"Sometimes, things don't go our way," Dressler said, while recounting the advice. "His advice was to take any bad scenario or circumstances in life and flush it down the toilet.
"You can't control the circumstances that have been handed to you in life, but what you can do is flush it, forget about it and move on," he continued. "The past is already set but you can control the future."
Dressler continued to urge his classmates to look toward the future and not dwell on past mistakes.
"Whether this has been the best four years or the worst four years of your life, it doesn't matter," he said. "Remember the good parts and the lessons learned, but starting today we have to flush all the bad grades, failed tests and lost games.
"Each of you today is not defined by what you have done up to this point, but you will be defined by what you do from this point on in your life," Dressler added. "Congratulations, now flush it, don't dwell on the past, start new tomorrow."
