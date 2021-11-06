LEWISBURG (AP) — Jack DiPietro and Zaythan Hill rushed for two touchdowns apiece and Lehigh defeated Bucknell 38-6 on Saturday for the Mountain Hawks’ first victory of the season.
A week after being held to minus-15 yards rushing by Holy Cross, Lehigh (1-8, 1-3 Patriot League) had 164 yards on the ground while holding the Bison (1-8, 0-5) to only 14. DiPietro led the way with 93 yards on 16 carries including a 43-yard score. Dante Perri added 244 yards on 19-of-31 passing with an interception.
Two Bucknell quarterbacks combined for 156 yards passing and three interceptions.
Ryan Schatzel kicked a pair of field goals for Bucknell in the second quarter, including the game’s first points, before the Hawks answered with three touchdowns, two coming after interceptions by Ben Murphy and D.J. Lawrence, for a 21-6 halftime lead.
