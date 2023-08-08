Actor Nita Talbot is 93. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 86. Actor Connie Stevens is 85. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 84. Actor Larry Wilcox is 76. Actor Keith Carradine is 74. Movie director Martin Brest is 72. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 71. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is 70. Percussionist Anton Fig is 70. Actor Donny Most is 70. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 66. TV personality Deborah Norville is 65. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 62. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 62. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 61. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 55. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 50. Country singer Mark Wills is 50. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 49. Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 48. Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 47. Actor Tawny Cypress is 47. R&B singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 47. R&B singer Marsha Ambrosius is 46. Actor Lindsay Sloane is 46. Actor Countess Vaughn is 45. Actor Michael Urie is 43. Tennis player Roger Federer is 42. Actor Meagan Good is 42. Actor Jackie Cruz (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 39. Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 35. Actor Ken Baumann is 34. New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 34. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 25.
