Wednesday, Sept. 13
Girls soccer
Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Williamsport at Milton, 4 p.m.
Coed golf
Montoursville at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain), 3:30 p.m.
Danville at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Boys soccer
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 7 p.m.
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook at Towanda, 4 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Lewisburg at Danville, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Hughesville, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg vs. Montoursville (at Montgomery Tourn.), 4 p.m.
Coed golf
Shamokin at Lewisburg (at Bucknell G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove (at Susquehanna Valley C.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
High school football
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Milton, 7 p.m.
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Meadowbrook at Belleville Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook at Belleville Mennonite, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Boys soccer
Milton at Hughesville, 11 a.m.
