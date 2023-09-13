Wednesday, Sept. 13

Girls soccer

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Williamsport at Milton, 4 p.m.

Coed golf

Montoursville at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain), 3:30 p.m.

Danville at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Boys soccer

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 7 p.m.

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Meadowbrook at Towanda, 4 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Lewisburg at Danville, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Hughesville, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg vs. Montoursville (at Montgomery Tourn.), 4 p.m.

Coed golf

Shamokin at Lewisburg (at Bucknell G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove (at Susquehanna Valley C.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

High school football

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Milton, 7 p.m.

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Meadowbrook at Belleville Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

Meadowbrook at Belleville Mennonite, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Boys soccer

Milton at Hughesville, 11 a.m.

