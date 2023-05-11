Thursday, May 11
• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Get Ready for Medicare: The Basics for People Who Are Joining,” 10 a.m. to noon, Northumberland County Human Services Building B, 322 N. Second St., Sunbury. 570-495-2384. (R)
• West End Readers, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Grief Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Friday, May 12• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Book and bake sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Filled pork chop dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
Saturday, May 13• Women’s Health Screen, 7 to 11 a.m., OB/GYN of Evangelical, 3 Hospital Drive, Suite 312, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R) ($)
• Scouting for Deals craft vendor and food truck event, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Canal Park, Veteran’s memorial Drive, Pine Grove. https://fb.me/e/1VoEyzfrj.
• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Book and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
• ARTS Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., Milton.
• 4 Paws Sake Dog Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown Avenue Park, Milton. Dog blessing at noon. www.facebook.coom/4PawsSakePA/.
• Baked ham loaf dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown. ($)
Monday, May 15• School’s (Almost) Out Celebration, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Master Gardeners: Pennsylvania Soil, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
