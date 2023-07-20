Friday, July 21
Little League baseball
Major Division
PA Section 3 Tournament
at Blaine W. Kunes Memorial Park, Beech Creek
Mifflinburg vs. TBA, 5:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.
