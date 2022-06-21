MILTON — “These lanes, they just looked like bacon,” said John Waldron, describing the state of his father’s bowling alley following the 1972 Agnes flood.
Waldron’s grandfather and father were real estate owners in Milton at the time, owning a number of buildings in the area. His grandfather owned a DeSoto and Plymouth dealership on South Front Street which later became Icky’s Bar, owned by Waldron’s father.
His father also owned the adjacent building, the former Goldie’s diner —Waldron recalls a summer spent painting the building’s distinctive gold exterior— and built Imperial Lanes bowling alley in 1962.
In 1967, the lacquer used to treat the lanes caught fire and damaged the building, necessitating its restoration a few years later in 1969. When Agnes hit, the bowling alley was also among the buildings that were flooded.
“There was about three feet of water in there and after the water went down obviously everything was covered in mud,” Waldron said.
To avoid further damage, Waldron’s father had the alley’s lanes removed, with the help of around 25 Amish workers, and transported on a flatbed trailer. Waldron’s “future” father-in-law agreed to store the 16 wooden lanes at his farm, where they have remained in storage for the last 50 years.
