LEWISBURG — A Naval aviator with more than 300 aircraft carrier landings, a Navy nurse who became a lawyer, a retired clinical neuropsychologist who once headed a department at the Cleveland Clinic, and a woman whose volunteerism never seems to end.
Those are just some of the talents of 2022’s Lewisburg Area High School Distinguished Alumni, who will be honored in the fall during Alumni Weekend.
Harry B. “Blaine” Robins Jr., Class of 1956, is the Naval flyer; Margaret “Meg” Robins-Garrett, Class of 1968, is the nurse-lawyer; Richard Naugle, Class of 1972, is the retired clinical neuropsychologist; and Michelle Sholley, Class of 1986, is the ever-busy volunteer.
They were selected from a field of 27 candidates.
Harry B. Robins Jr.
Following graduation in 1956, Robins began his 32-year career in the Navy. As a Naval aviator, he logged more than 5,000 hours in various aircraft, which included more than 300 landings on aircraft carriers. He served on numerous ships, stations and staffs and was commanding officer of several.
Early in his career he obtained a B.S. in engineering science and an M.S. in fiscal resource management from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif. He was the recipient of numerous military awards. Following retirement, he entered the emergency services field, becoming an emergency management consultant, planner and coordinator for Monterey County, Calif.
For 14 years he was involved in many local disasters and emergencies and received the Monterey County Support Firefighter of the Year Award in 2002. He continues to serve on the Emergency Medical Care Committee. He remains active in the Boy Scouts of America. He and his wife Sally live in Monterey and have four children and seven grandchildren.
Robins said, “I place high value on education, professionalism, loyalty, character, teamwork and commitment… I regard myself as the product of a strong and viable community, a professional and nurturing school system, a compassionate church, and a loving and caring family, backed by supportive and exceptionally loyal friends.”
Margaret Robins-Garrett
Robins-Garrett graduated from LAHS in 1968 “with the knowledge and skills to excel.” She continued her education at Villanova University (BSN) then served as a U.S. Navy nurse during the Vietnam War (1971-1978). She earned her MEd in counseling and education from The Citadel and her law degree from the University of Maryland.
She began her nurse-attorney career at Johns Hopkins in May 1986, where she was responsible for nurse orientation, teaching nurses about the law, and introduced the 24/7 on-call legal hotline, which ensures that issues and events can be reported and addressed quickly. She has taught risk management and the law to physicians and nurses for more than 30 years. She played a pivotal role in the design, implementation, and oversight of all aspects of risk management across Johns Hopkins Health System. She developed an integrated approach to risk management and patient safety, has been involved with the Johns Hopkins Ethics Committee and has provided legal and ethical counseling during her tenure.
Always a teacher, she has helped to explain the intricacies of health care law to more than 200 law students, has been an active supporter and adviser to the Health Law Section at the University of Maryland Law School and is adjunct faculty at the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing.
She is a founding member of the American Association of Nurse Attorneys and is a national and international speaker on risk management, nursing, patient safety and healthcare law issues. She serves on the adjunct faculty at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, Villanova School of Nursing and the University of Maryland Law School. She is the mother of four and grandmother of eight and resides in Laurel, Md. She and honoree Harry Robins are cousins.
Richard Naugle
Naugle, a recently retired clinical neuropsychologist, received his bachelor’s degree in honors psychology from Temple University in 1976, his master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of Dayton in 1979 and his Doctoral degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1985. He joined the staff at the Cleveland Clinic in 1987 and was promoted to the head of the Neuropsychology Section from 2001-2014 and 2018-2020. In that capacity, he recruited neuropsychologists from around the country and helped to train over 30 residents. During his career he authored or co-authored more than 60 peer-reviewed manuscripts, 14 book chapters and a textbook.
As a volunteer member of the Shaker Heights Citizens’ Police Academy, he cleaned weapons, helped direct traffic, patrolled with a partner in an unmarked police vehicle, helped provide holiday meals to the station and served as an actor in SWAT team drills. He is now actively involved with Habitat for Humanity of Yates County and has recently begun to work as a Disaster Action Team member for the Red Cross Chapter of Steuben, Yates and Schyuler counties of New York.
He and his wife, Connie, have three children and live in Dundee, N.Y.
Michelle Sholley
Sholley is no stranger to Lewisburg alums since she has served as a board member, officer and volunteer extraordinaire for the LAHS Alumni Association since 2018. She had served in leadership roles for Alumni Weekends since 2013. Sholley is a Customer Service team lead for Insomnia Cookies LLC and previously worked for Apple Vacations LLC, where she received top sales and employee of the month awards as well as the Visions of Excellence Award in 2010.
Where Sholley truly shines is in her volunteer service to her community. For the past 19 years she has served as a member of the site kitchen crew at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival and for nine years as a volunteer for the Children’s Craft and Activity Barn at the Central Pa. Vintage Iron Club Fall Festival and as committee member, as chairperson for the Sharing Our Tables Community Meal Ministry for the Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ and Bethany United Methodist Church, where they serve up to 220 people twice a month and as a volunteer at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by the First Presbyterian Church in Milton.
Since June 2020 she served as food pantry distribution volunteer at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ in Milton and personally delivers food boxes to neighbors who lack transportation. For eight years (2013-2021) she served the Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton in various leadership roles, including Children’s/Adult Sunday School teacher; Pastor/Staff Parish Relations committee member; Contemporary Worship Team Member, and led the “Share the Warmth” annual coat giveaway.
