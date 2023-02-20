1792: U.S. President George Washington signed the Postal Service Act that created the U.S. Post Office.
1839: The U.S. Congress prohibited dueling in the District of Columbia.
1962: John Glenn made space history when he orbited the world three times in 4 hours, 55 minutes. He was the first American to orbit the Earth.
