UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute
WILLIAMSPORT — The UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute recently welcomed electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry, M.D., and cardiologist Ankit V. Shah, D.O., to the team of providers at UPMC in North Central Pa.
Chaudhry received his medical degree from King Edward Medical University, Punjab, Pakistan. He completed his fellowship training in cardiovascular medicine and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, Mass., and University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Md. He is board certified in cardiovascular disease, internal medicine, and clinical cardiac electrophysiology from the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Before joining UPMC, Chaudhry served as the director of Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Shah received his medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Spartanburg, S.C. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiology at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, N.J. He is board certified in internal medicine from the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Shah treated patients at Virtua-Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden, N.J.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed Yididia Bekele, M.D., hospitalist, and Khalil Mehdi, M.D., obstetrician/gynecologist to its staff.
As a hospitalist, Bekele, specializes exclusively in providing medical care to hospitalized patients. She joins the Evangelical Hospitalist team in coordinating care for inpatients, including examining test results, ordering treatments and medical services, and prescribing medications.
Bekele received her Doctor of Medicine degree from Hawassa University and Health Science College, Ethiopia. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at St. Luke’s University Health Network in the Lehigh Valley. Bekele received her Education Commission of Foreign Medical Graduation Certification to practice in the United States. She is board certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She began with the Hospitalist Group at Evangelical in early October.
As an obstetrician/gynecologist, Mehdi specializes in childbirth and diseases and treatment of the female reproductive system. He began with OB/GYN of Evangelical in early October.
Mehdi received his Doctor of Medicine Degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine, West Indies. He completed his Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency at Beaumont Hospital— Oakwood Campus, Michigan. As an undergraduate, Mehdi received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Anatomy and Cell Biology from McGill University, Montreal, Canada.
Mehdi is licensed by the United States Medical Licensing Examination® program to practice medicine in the United States and its territories. He is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Mehdi comes to Evangelical from Geisinger Health Wyoming Valley, where he served as an OB/GYN hospitalist physician.
