Film critic Gene Shalit is 96. Former astronaut James Lovell is 94. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 88. Singer Anita Bryant is 82. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 79. Singer Sir Elton John is 75. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 74. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 69. Actor James McDaniel is 64. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 64. Rock musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Actor Brenda Strong is 62. Actor Fred Goss is 61. Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 61. Actor Marcia Cross is 60. Author Kate DiCamillo is 58. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton is 58. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 56. TV personality Ben Mankiewicz is 55. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 55. Actor Laz Alonso is 51. Singer Melanie Blatt (All Saints) is 47. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi is 46. Actor Lee Pace is 43. Actor Sean Faris is 40. Comedian-actor Alex Moffat (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 40. Actor-singer Katharine McPhee is 38. Comedian-actor Chris Redd (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Singer Jason Castro is 35. Rapper Big Sean is 34. Rap DJ-producer Ryan Lewis is 34. Actor Matthew Beard is 33. Actor-singer Aly (AKA Alyson) Michalka is 33. Actor Kiowa Gordon is 32. Actor Seychelle Gabriel is 31.
