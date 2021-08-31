The season
LEWISBURG
Opponent 0 0 0 6 — 6
Lewisburg 0 3 0 0 — 3
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs 7 18
Rushes-net yards 18-17 58-288
Passing yards 64 0
Passing 8-16-1 0-1-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-3
Penalties-yards 2-15 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Ethan Dominick 13-22; Michael Casale 1-2; Wade Young 2-(-3); Zander Walter 2-(-4).
PASSING — Walter 5-10-1 for 45 yards; Young 3-6-0 for 19 yards
RECEIVING Owen Ordonez 3-39; Chuck Landis 4-23; Cam Michaels 1-2.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3
Sept. 3 at Montoursville
Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell)
Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE (at Selinsgrove)
Sept. 24 at Midd-West
Oct. 1 at Central Columbia
Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK (at Bucknell)
Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY (at Bucknell)
Oct. 22 at Milton
Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG (at Bucknell)
Montoursville Warriors
Aug. 27 WELLSBORO W 42-21
Sept. 3 LEWISBURG
Sept. 10 at Jersey Shore
Sept. 17 at Mount Carmel
Sept. 24 LOYALSOCK
Oct. 1 at Danville
Oct. 8 MIFFLINBURG
Oct. 15 at Midd-West
Oct. 22 at Central Columbia
Oct. 29 SELINSGROVE
