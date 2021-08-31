The season

LEWISBURG

Opponent 0 0 0 6 — 6

Lewisburg 0 3 0 0 — 3

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs 7 18

Rushes-net yards 18-17 58-288

Passing yards 64 0

Passing 8-16-1 0-1-1

Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-3

Penalties-yards 2-15 4-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Ethan Dominick 13-22; Michael Casale 1-2; Wade Young 2-(-3); Zander Walter 2-(-4).

PASSING — Walter 5-10-1 for 45 yards; Young 3-6-0 for 19 yards

RECEIVING Owen Ordonez 3-39; Chuck Landis 4-23; Cam Michaels 1-2.

Lewisburg Green Dragons

Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3

Sept. 3 at Montoursville

Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell)

Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE (at Selinsgrove)

Sept. 24 at Midd-West

Oct. 1 at Central Columbia

Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK (at Bucknell)

Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY (at Bucknell)

Oct. 22 at Milton

Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG (at Bucknell)

Montoursville Warriors

Aug. 27 WELLSBORO W 42-21

Sept. 3 LEWISBURG

Sept. 10 at Jersey Shore

Sept. 17 at Mount Carmel

Sept. 24 LOYALSOCK

Oct. 1 at Danville

Oct. 8 MIFFLINBURG

Oct. 15 at Midd-West

Oct. 22 at Central Columbia

Oct. 29 SELINSGROVE

