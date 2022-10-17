In 1777, British forces under Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered to American troops in Saratoga, New York, in a turning point of the Revolutionary War.
In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion. Sentenced to 11 years in prison, Capone was released in 1939.
In 1966, 12 New York City firefighters were killed while battling a blaze in lower Manhattan.
