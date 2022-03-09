Rotaract receives award
EAST STROUDSBURG — East Stroudsburg University’s Student Activity Association, in conjunction with the Student Government Association, hosted its annual Student Organization Award Banquet Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The banquet honored select clubs and organizations for their achievements during the 2021 calendar year. Rotaract was awarded the Most Active in the Community. Masbe Buah, of Lewisburg, is a Member of ESU Rotaract.
Susquehanna seniors named Fulbright semifinalists
SELINSGROVE — Two Susquehanna University students have been selected as semifinalists in the Fulbright U.S. Student Program competition.
Each year, the Fulbright Commission receives approximately 10,000 applications and presents an average of 2,000 awards for students to conduct research, study, or teach abroad in more than 160 countries worldwide.
Susquehanna’s semifinalists are:
• Emma Beiter, Class of 2022, a psychology and Spanish double major from Danville, who is a semifinalist for an English Teaching Assistantship in Peru.
• Olivia McGaw, Class of 2022, a Spanish studies — education K-12 major from Bloomsburg, who is a semifinalist for an English Teaching Assistantship in Spain.
After being chosen as semifinalists by Fulbright U.S. National Screening Committees, applications are passed to the host countries for final selection.
Trutt named to dean’s list
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Elijah Trutt, of Milton, earned a spot on the fall dean’s list at High Point University.
Students earn dean’s list status by maintaining a 3.5 grade-point average or higher.
Bloomsburg to host Green Campus Spring Film Series
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Green Campus Initiative Spring Film series will continue in March with the screenings of two documentaries.
The first film will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, in the McCormick Center, room 2303. The film “Saving the Dark” seeks to answer the question, “What do we lose when we lose sight of the stars?”
Inspired by his short film “Lost in Light” and his passion for astronomy, director Sriram Murali created “Saving the Dark” to highlight the significance of astronomy and the night sky, the effects of light pollution on the study of astronomy, human health, wildlife and beyond, and what we can do to fight it.
The second film in this installment of the film series, “The R-Word,” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in Centennial Hall, room 218.
“The R-Word” takes a look at current perceptions towards people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Historian to speak at Lycoming
WILLIAMSPORT — Medieval historian William Chester Jordan, Ph.D., of Princeton University will speak during the annual Ewing Lecture Series.
His presentation, “The Harvest Indeed is Great, but the Labourers are Few: Strangers in the Medieval Countryside,” will be delivered at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, in the Academic Center, D-001, on the Lycoming College campus.
Jordan was previously slated to speak at Lycoming in March of 2020, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Jordan’s lecture will center on how medieval Europe dealt with the influx of migrant laborers throughout the continent.
Jordan is the Dayton-Stockton Professor of History at Princeton University. He was previously the director of the medieval studies program at Princeton and, from 1994 to 1999, served as the director of the Shelby Cullom Davis Center for Historical Studies. He served as chair of the history department from 2008 to 2017.
He has authored multiple books, including “The Apple of His Eye: Converts from Islam in the Reign of Louis IX,” “From England to France: Felony and Exile in the High Middle Ages,” and “Men at the Center: Redemptive Governance under Louis IX.”
The Ewing Lecture Series was established in 1973 to honor Robert H. Ewing for his 27 years of teaching and service at Lycoming College. His life was characterized by a deep religious faith, a passion for history and a strong devotion to liberal arts education.
