WATSONTOWN — A free Thanksgiving Day take-out only dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown.
The dinner will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, corn, applesauce, cranberry sauce and pie.
Phone orders are appreciated, but not required, and can be made by calling the church office at 570-538-5300.
Donations will be accepted to benefit Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
