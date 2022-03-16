College problems not solved by Commonwealth University
Once upon a time in Pennsylvania, every town of a certain size or importance seemed to have its own college.
There were reasons for this. Many of these schools were started in the early half of the 19th century, when traveling 30 miles was a long haul. Leaving the old homestead in Fayette County to go away to school in Pittsburgh in 1849 would be like leaving Pennsylvania to go to school in Michigan. More schools and closer schools meant more opportunity.
And so tiny — although frequently well- respected — colleges dotted the landscape. They helped develop towns into cities and farming communities into educational centers. The colleges nurtured our businesses and were a significant part of the growth of Pennsylvania. Today, the state ranks 10th in the nation in the number of degrees awarded annually.
Unfortunately, all of those graduates don’t stay. The state also is known for its “brain drain” — people who go to school but leave for greener, better-paid pastures.
State-related universities such as Pitt and Penn State have some of the highest public school tuition in the country. Even the smaller schools — many of the ones that used to be those local colleges but were knitted together into the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education — have costs that translate to huge student loan debt and can demand higher salaries.
The state system has struggled with enrollment and costs. It has led to things like layoffs at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Frankensteining of six universities into two consolidated learning institutions in an attempt to save money and share burdens.
The problem with this is the way it is being done. Many of the schools still really want to be the big fish in that small local pond, and it’s likely to kill them all.
In 2021, the universities in California, Clarion and Edinboro announced they would take on the new name Pennsylvania Western University, with campuses that identify their old names including PennWest California and PennWest Clarion.
But this week, the other three in the northeast made an announcement that resists that. They will be the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, but you won’t ever know that. They will continue to go by Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University and Mansfield University, using the old logos and colors of each.
This does not solve the state system’s problem. It cuts it into chunks. Instead of one state organization that tries to manage 14 schools trying to do their own thing, the Commonwealth University becomes a microcosm of it with multiple campuses struggling to maintain their identities.
To get a happily ever after ending, the state system and the Commonwealth University should follow PennWest’s example and fuse one identity while still serving their local communities.
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
———
Another uphill climb for tax reform
Once again, state Rep. Frank Ryan deserves credit for tackling the ever-troublesome issue of school property taxes with a refreshingly honest approach.
The Lebanon County Republican once again is introducing legislation to eliminate school property taxes and change the way education is funded in Pennsylvania.
For many years there’s been a movement to stop relying on property taxes to fund schools. People are hit with bills of thousands of dollars each year. It’s especially tough on older people on fixed incomes. In many cases such people don’t have to make mortgage payments anymore, so the tax bill comes in one big lump sum each summer.
Though the idea of eliminating the property tax is broadly popular, especially in these parts, the idea keeps hitting a few snags. First and foremost is coming up with a fair replacement for the revenue involved and ensuring that it is as reliable a source of money as the property tax has been. The other issue is figuring out how to distribute the revenue to school districts if the state is collecting the income and/or sales tax intended to fund education.
To begin with, Ryan acknowledges that the complexity of the current school funding model has made it difficult to change it. And he is urging people to accept the reality that people will still have to pay taxes to fund education regardless of what system is in place.
“Everybody wants to get rid of property taxes as long as the other person is the one who is going to pay the replacement tax,” the Lebanon County Republican said as he introduced House Bill 13. “It is clear that any solution will require sacrifice on the part of all Pennsylvanians.”
It may not be what people want to hear, but it’s the truth. To eliminate local property taxes, the state government would have to come up with $16 billion beyond its current $8 billion-plus contribution. There’s no painless way
Ryan’s bill is similar to legislation he’s introduced before, without success. The legislation aims to replace property tax revenue with sales and income taxes. It would increase the state income tax to 4.92%, with those funds going to the local school district. The state sales tax would go up by 2%, with those funds going to each county to allocate to school districts. The sales tax would be expanded to include clothing and food, with an exemption on the food tax for people on public assistance.
The bill would tax retirement income, not including Social Security income, military pensions and member contributions to retirement plans. Workers’ contributions to a pension plan would be tax deductible.
This is where things get difficult. A tax on retirement income is bound to be unpopular with older people, the very constituency most enthusiastic about eliminating the property tax. Taxing clothing and food is a regressive levy that would hurt vulnerable Pennsylvanians and have a negative effect on the state’s retailers.
Having the state and counties dictate how much money each district gets takes away a key aspect of local control in education. A set income tax is not likely to produce the needed revenue to deal with increasing costs over time. And given the state’s track record in the education funding it already does, we are not confident there will be a fair allocation of resources anymore than there is now. It could make matters worse.
That’s not to say that these ideas aren’t worth discussing. They are. Any solution is going to be painful for someone. But persuading people to accept that requires a steep uphill climb.
We applaud Ryan for emphasizing the reality that if the school property tax is eliminated, replacing the lost revenue will require many Pennsylvanians to make sacrifices. We certainly hope people get the message.
We agree that the property tax has serious downsides, but we also believe that the state must ensure that there’s sufficient money available for strong education in all communities in our commonwealth. We hope Ryan’s ideas spark further discussions on how to address both issues in a way most of us can live with.
Reading Eagle
