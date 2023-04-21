Actor Elaine May is 91. Singer Iggy Pop is 76. Actor Patti LuPone is 74. Actor Tony Danza is 72. Actor James Morrison (“24”) is 69. Actor Andie MacDowell is 65. Singer Robert Smith of The Cure is 64. Guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 64. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 60. Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 57. Actor Leslie Silva (“In the Dark,” ″Providence”) is 55. Actor Toby Stephens (“Die Another Day”) is 54. Singer Glen Hansard is 53. Comedian Rob Riggle is 53. Comedian Nicole Sullivan (“King of Queens”) is 53. Guitarist David Brenner of Theory Of A Deadman is 45. Actor James McAvoy (“The Last King of Scotland,” ″The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 44. Actor Terrence J (“Think Like a Man”) is 41. Actor Christoph Sanders (“Last Man Standing”) is 35. Actor Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 32. Singer Sydney Sierota of Echosmith is 26.
