Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Show and tellLEWISBURG — Seven Mountains Audubon will hold its holiday show and tell at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Kelly Township building, Zeigler Road, Lewisburg.
For more information, visit info@sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
Countdown to 2023LEWISBURG — Children can ring in the New Year with special fireworks themed activities and end with a countdown to 2023 during a program to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum.
“This is a family friendly way to celebrate New Year’s,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director of the museum. “It’s fun and engaging for children and adults.”
“We have truly cherished the fun and celebration of New Year’s Eve at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum,” added Tabitha Geise, of Lewisburg. “Our family has attended every year, and it’s something we always look forward to thanks to a great team who makes it all happen.”
Advance ticket purchase required and can be purchased at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
Aging agency announces holiday closuresLEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Inc. office and all of its senior centers will be closed as follows: Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, in honor of Christmas; and Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2, in honor of New Year’s.
To report situations of elder abuse, call 570-524-2100, 570-374-5558 or 800-533-1050.
Lewisburg announces holiday scheduleLEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Office and Public Works Department will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the Christmas holiday and Monday, Jan. 2, to observe the New Year’s holiday.
Refuse normally picked up Monday, Dec. 26, will be picked up Tuesday Dec. 27. Tuesday’s refuse will be picked up Wednesday Dec. 28, along with refuse normally picked up on Wednesday.
Refuse normally picked up on Monday, Jan. 2, will be picked up Tuesday Jan. 3. Tuesday’s refuse will be picked up Wednesday Jan. 4, along with refuse normally picked up on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.