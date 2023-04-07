1963: At the age of 23, Jack Nicklaus became the youngest golfer to win the Green Jacket at the Masters Tournament.
1985: The Soviet Union announced a unilateral freeze on medium-range nuclear missiles.
1988: Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev agreed to final terms of a Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan. Soviet troops began leaving on May 16, 1988.
