Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: LiftKits4Less.com 200
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: Formula E
Race: Monaco ePrix
Track: Streets of Monaco (street course, 2.063 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 9:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Steakhouse Elite 200
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Spanish Grand Prix
Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (road course, 2.892 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Goodyear 400
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FS1
