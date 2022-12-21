TURBOTVILLE — Wayne Smythe dedicated his life, not only to the sport of wrestling, but even more so to the many young men he coached and the students he taught.
Warrior Run has given something back to Smythe by dedicating the wrestling room in his name. The renovated room, from hereon, will be known as the “Wayne Smythe Wrestling Room”. Smythe will be on hand for the dedication, which was held prior to Tuesday's match against Benton, which took a 31-27 victory over Warrior Run.
A Meet and Greet Social with Smythe was held before the match where former wrestlers, former assistant coaches, current and former District 4 coaches, students, teachers, friends and family were likely in attendance.
Smythe wrestled for the Bloomsburg State College Huskies from 1967-1971. He capped his career by winning a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics title at 142 pounds. He was the 1971 Redman Award Winner, given to the outstanding athlete at Bloomsburg University.
Smythe began his coaching career at Radnor High School, where he was head coach during the 1971-72 season. He then moved to Warrior Run High School in the fall of 1972, teaching business math. He served as head coach at Warrior Run from 1972-73 through the 2015-16 seasons. Smythe spent 44 seasons at Warrior Run’s mat side, collecting 560 victories along the way. At the time of his retirement, he ranked fifth in the state for all-time wins.
Smythe kept meticulous records throughout his tenure and because of that, he preserved much of Warrior Run’s wrestling history. He coached five league championship teams and won two East Central Sectional team titles. His teams finished in the top five at states twice, with those being third in 1977 and fifth in 1982. In the individual tournaments, he coached 93 East Sectional Champions; 32 District 4 Champions; 23 Northeast Regional Champions, 63 PIAA State Tournament Qualifiers; 32 PIAA State Medalists, including 10 runners-up and eight state champions. More important than wrestling, he helped guide many successful young men.
Smythe is a member of District 4 Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the PA Wresting Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and the National Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Smythe and his wife Sue have two children, Amy and Shannon, and two grandchildren.
With 44 years of residency as head wresting coach, it is fitting that the wrestling room will bear his name. Every practice started the same way. As Smythe entered the room each day, he would greet the team saying, “It’s a great day to be alive.” …and then the work began.
