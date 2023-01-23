Actor Chita Rivera is 90. Actor-director Lou Antonio is 89. Jazz musician Gary Burton is 80. Actor Gil Gerard is 80. Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., is 76. Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 73. Rock musician Bill Cunningham is 73. Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 70. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is 70. Princess Caroline of Monaco is 66. Singer Anita Baker is 65. Reggae musician Earl Falconer (UB40) is 64. Actor Peter Mackenzie is 62. Actor Boris McGiver is 61. Actor Gail O’Grady is 60. Actor Mariska Hargitay is 59. R&B singer Marc Nelson is 52. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell is 49. Actor Tiffani Thiessen is 49. Rock musician Nick Harmer (Death Cab for Cutie) is 48. Actor Lindsey Kraft is 43. Singer-actor Rachel Crow is 25.

