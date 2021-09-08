The season

Milton Black Panthers

8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28

9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14

9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville)

9-17 at Towanda

9-24 at Central Mountain

10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Mifflinburg)

10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville)

10-15 at Shamokin

10-22 LEWISBURG (TBD)

10-29 at Shikellamy

MILTON

Score by quarters

Opponent 7 14 6 15 — 42

Milton 33 26 22 6 — 87

TEAM STATISTICS

Milton Opponent

First Downs 25 17

Rushes-Yards 68-625 48-300

Passing 2-7-0 21-47-3

Passing Yards 30 313

Total Yards 655 613

Fumbles-Lost 5-1 3-1

INDIVIDUALS

RUSHING: Chris Doyle 24-343, 5TDs, Xzavier Minium 18-168 5TDs, Rearick 9-94 TD; Izayah Minium 1-9; Chris Aviles-Robles 3-11, Dominic Lytle 1-19; Ryder Willis 1-4.

PASSING: X. Minium 2–7-0, 30 yards; I. Minium 0-0-0

RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14.

Holy Redeemer Royals

8-28 at Holy Cross L 34-28

9-3 at Mid Valley L 54-14

9-10 at Milton (Danville)

9-18 MONTROSE

9-24 at Lackawanna Trail

10-2 LAKE-LEHMAN

10-8 at Hanover

10-16 GREATER NANTICOKE

10-22 HOLY CROSS

