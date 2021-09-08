The season
Milton Black Panthers
8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28
9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14
9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville)
9-17 at Towanda
9-24 at Central Mountain
10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Mifflinburg)
10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville)
10-15 at Shamokin
10-22 LEWISBURG (TBD)
10-29 at Shikellamy
MILTON
Score by quarters
Opponent 7 14 6 15 — 42
Milton 33 26 22 6 — 87
TEAM STATISTICS
Milton Opponent
First Downs 25 17
Rushes-Yards 68-625 48-300
Passing 2-7-0 21-47-3
Passing Yards 30 313
Total Yards 655 613
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 3-1
INDIVIDUALS
RUSHING: Chris Doyle 24-343, 5TDs, Xzavier Minium 18-168 5TDs, Rearick 9-94 TD; Izayah Minium 1-9; Chris Aviles-Robles 3-11, Dominic Lytle 1-19; Ryder Willis 1-4.
PASSING: X. Minium 2–7-0, 30 yards; I. Minium 0-0-0
RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14.
Holy Redeemer Royals
8-28 at Holy Cross L 34-28
9-3 at Mid Valley L 54-14
9-10 at Milton (Danville)
9-18 MONTROSE
9-24 at Lackawanna Trail
10-2 LAKE-LEHMAN
10-8 at Hanover
10-16 GREATER NANTICOKE
10-22 HOLY CROSS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.