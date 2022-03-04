NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Austin Cindric, 85; 2. Joey Logano, 77; 3. Martin Truex, 73; 4. Ryan Blaney, 70; 5. Chase Briscoe, 69; 6. Erik Jones, 68; 7. Aric Almirola, 66; 8. Kyle Larson, 65; 9. Bubba Wallace, 65; 10. Brad Keselowski, 64; 11. Kurt Busch, 61; 12. Kyle Busch, 53; 13. Ricky Stenhouse, 53; 14. Austin Dillon, 52; 15. Daniel Suarez, 52; 16. Cole Custer, 48.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 90; 2. Noah Gragson, 89; 3. Justin Allgaier, 87; 4. Riley Herbst, 71; 5. Ryan Sieg, 71; 6. Ty Gibbs, 71; 7. Josh Berry, 63; 8. Anthony Alfredo, 52; 9. Daniel Hemric, 61; 10. Brandon Brown, 60; 11. Austin Hill, 57; 12. Sam Mayer, 51.
Truck: 1. Zane Smith, 46; 2. Ben Rhodes, 44; 3. Christian Eckes, 41; 4. Tanner Gray, 36; 5. Ty Majeski, 35; 6. Chandler Smith, 33; 7. John Hunter Nemecheck, 33; 8. Parker Kligerman, 32; 9. Jesse Little, 31; 10. Danny Bohn, 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.