Muncy Bank and Trust Company
MUNCY — Rob Glunk, president and CEO of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company, recently announced the promotion of two Community Office managers.
Kevin Newman was promoted to AVP/Clarkstown Community Office manager and Stacey Wheeler was promoted to AVP/Dewart Community Office manager.
A graduate of Hughesville High School, Newman most recently served as the assistant Community Office manager in the Muncy Bank Avis Office. With over 13 years of banking experience, Newman has experience working in deposit operations, electronic banking and customer service. He is member of the Muncy Rotary Club.
Wheeler is a graduate of Montoursville High School and the PA Bankers Association School of Banking. Joining Muncy Bank in 2011 as a part-time, teller she has worked as a head teller and customer service representative in various Muncy Bank offices. Prior to being named the Dewart Community office Manager, she was the assistant Community Office manager in the Muncy Bank Montgomery Office.
She is the captain of the Muncy Bank “Banking on a Cure” Relay for Life team. Fundraising year round for the team, she has helped raise over $10,000 for the local Tri-Town Relay for Life event.
Wheeler lives in the Hughesville area with her family.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Benjamin Keyser, D.O., vascular surgeon, has been named medical director of Wound and Hyperbaric Medicine at Evangelical Community Hospital. Wound and hyperbaric medicine is the specialized and advanced treatment of wounds.
In this role, Keyser provides leadership and oversight for the program. He is integral in the creation of policy surrounding the service, assurance of quality initiatives, and ensuring the program continues to meet the needs of patients.
Keyser has been an employed physician of Evangelical since September 2017, working as a vascular surgeon at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.
He received a Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Keyser completed his general surgery residency at the Medical College of Georgia and completed his vascular surgery fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center. Dr. He is board certified in vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery.
PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — Jason Barrett, highway draftsman designer, has been named the district office Employee of the Month for February.
In his position, Barrett independently performs all drafting and detailing work associated with the development and preparation of highway plans, from preliminary sketches to final plans. He also trains lower-level technicians and makes field trip investigations to study existing terrain, location, drainage, and any physical problems to ensure that they can be considered in the preparation of design plans, among many other duties.
Barrett is considered to be the squad expert for Auto-TAB and Bluebeam, two of the many software programs that staff in the highway design units use.
He is a member of the district’s Innovations Council, which provides a formal venue to solicit, evaluate, implement and communicate suggestions received from employees to improve performance and processes in the district.
He is currently volunteering to staff the Incident Command Center during winter weather. This required Barrett to work over various holidays and travel to and from the office during those winter weather events.
Barrett was a member of and served as chairperson of the district’s Employee of the Month (EOM) committee for three years.
A six-year PennDOT employee, Barrett lives in South Williamsport with his wife Lisa and their daughter Lillian. He is also a Forest Fire Warden with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An outdoorsman, he volunteers with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Lycoming Creek Anglers Association and the Tiadaghton Forest Fire Fighters Association.
Villager Realty
LEWISBURG — Tim Karr, president of Villager Realty, announced the Agent of the Quarter for the last quarter of 2020 in each of the three villager offices.
Gretchen Bellott was selected as the All Villager Realty Agent of the Quarter.
Bellott was distinguished by the Danville office, while in Northumberland Jessica Herman was chosen Agent of the Quarter. Lewisburg selected Associate Broker Sabra Karr for recognition.
The criteria for Agent of the Quarter includes sales production, community and industry service, as well as spirit and attitude.
Susquehanna Community Financial
WEST MILTON — Susquehanna Community Financial Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Susquehanna Community Bank and Susquehanna Financial Investment Corporation, announced unaudited, consolidated financial results for the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.
Susquehanna Community Financial Inc. declared its fourth-quarter dividend in the amount of 445-cents per share, an 8.5% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019.
As of Dec. 31, total assets were approximately $501.7 million, as compared to $456.6 million as of Dec. 31.
Net loans outstanding were approximately $279.2 million.
Total deposits were approximately $430.2 million.
For 2020, net income was approximately $5.34 million, as compared to 2019 earnings at $5 million.
Year-to-date earnings per share were approximately $1.84 and $1.72 for 2020 and 2019, respectively.
