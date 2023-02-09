Friday, Feb. 10
• Storytime from the Birds Nest with Miss Angie, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4 to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq. (R)
• Night to Shine 2023, 5 to 9 p.m., Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For special guests and their buddies. www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.
• 2023 Gaspipe One Act Play Festival, 7:30 p.m., Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. riverstagetheatre.org. (R)
Saturday, Feb. 11
• National Bird Feeding Month, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Book Bingo, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• The Zoo Comes To You, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Nerf Modification Club, 1 to 3 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-nerf22. (R)
• Chocolate Lovers’ Movie Day, 1 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Share the Love Valentine Take-Out Dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, East Blind Road, Montgomery. 570-546-5861. (D) (R)
• 2023 Gaspipe One Act Play Festival, 7:30 p.m., Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. riverstagetheatre.org. (R)
Sunday, Feb. 12
• Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania Cookie Rally, 10 a.m. to noon, Toyota SportsPlex, Wilkes-Barre. 800-692-7816 or MemberServices@gshpa.org.
• Milton Historical Society lecture, 2 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. Jill Lawrence Holland will portray Jackie Kennedy.
