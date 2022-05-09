Ambulance memberships delayed
LEWISBURG — The William Cameron Engine Company has announced the delay in the mailing of 2022-2023 ambulance membership forms. The current memberships expire May 31.
The delay is due to the vendor who produces the memberships not yet mailing them, according to Public Information Officer Harold Erdley Jr.
“We assure the community that we will honor current memberships until the new cards are distributed,” he said, adding that the department will provide a further update when the memberships are expected to be mailed.
Envirothon winners announced
SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Conservation District recently announced the winners of the high school Envirothon.
The following teams will advance to state competition: Central Columbia Team A; Danville Team A; Line Mountain Team B; Selinsgrove A; and Lewisburg C.
Tucker’s Barometer: April
LEWISBURG — Kenneth E. “Tucker” Smith recently provided the temperature and precipitation readings recorded during April from his home in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The following were noted, with the listing including the date, high temperature, low temperature and precipitation in inches:
• April 1: 56, 38, .97
• April 2: 57, 35, .02
• April 3: 47, 38, .01
• April 4: 56, 36, .07
• April 5: 68, 34, 0
• April 6: 66, 45, .63
• April 7: 62, 45, .19
• April 8: 62, 41, .67
• April 9: 57, 39, .26
• April 10: 47, 37, .08
• April 11: 53, 26, 0
• April 12: 79, 47, .07
• April 13: 82, 47, 0
• April 14: 81, 49, trace
• April 15: 74, 34, 0
• April 16: 63, 52, .05
• April 17: 48, 33, .10
• April 18: 46, 25, trace (snow flurries)
• April 19: 49, 32, 1.07 (5 inches of snow)
• April 20: 65, 37, 0
• April 21: 65, 39, 0
• April 22: 75, 38, 0
• April 23: 71, 58, .08
• April 24: 86, 47, 0
• April 25: 86, 27, 0
• April 26: 60, 51, 0
• April 27: 50, 37, .25
• April 28: 57, 35, 0
• April 29: 64, 36, 0
• April 30: 76, 30, 0
Nutrition vouchers available for seniors
SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Commissioners, in cooperation with the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, recently announced the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
The program, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, is offering eligible older adults who reside in Northumberland County an opportunity to obtain four vouchers, valued at $6 each, to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables from participating farm markets.
Northumberland County residents who are age 60 or older and who meet the gross income guidelines may apply.
The official income guidelines for this year’s program are as follows: $25,142 for one person; $33,874 for two people; $42,606 for three people; $51,338 for four people.
Proxies will be available upon request for anyone who needs an application completed and vouchers picked up by someone else.
Applications and proxy forms will be available at all seven Adult Community Centers for pick-up and drop-off only.
Applications for the vouchers can also be obtained on the agency’s Facebook page, at www.ncaging.org, by emailing info@ncaging.org or by calling 570-495-2395.
Vouchers will be distributed by the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging on a first-come basis until Sept. 15 or until the supply is exhausted. Vouchers are redeemable June 1 through Nov. 30. Eligible residents can only receive the vouchers one time during the distribution season.
Due to COVID-19, vouchers will be distributed via USPS regular mail only through the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging. Vouchers will not be available at the Adult Community Centers this year.
Voter’s guide available
LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s (LWVLA) Voter’s Guide for the spring primary elections are now available, both online and in print.
The guide contains the names of all major party candidates that appear on the primary ballot on May 17. These candidates include those running for U.S. Senate and candidates running for U.S. Representative in Union County’s newly assigned District 15.
The Voter’s Guide also includes candidates running for state representatives from the new 76th, 83rd, and 85th districts, and candidates running for governor and lieutenant governor.
Union County residents may find the Voters Guide in the community at local post offices, at the Union County libraries, and at locations all over Union County.
The guide is also online at www.lwvlewisburgarea.org.
Stroke screening
SELINSGROVE —A stroke screening will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at t he Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., Selinsgrove.
