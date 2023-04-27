Actor Anouk Aimee (“A Man and a Woman”) is 91. Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52′s is 75. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 74. Actor Douglas Sheehan (“Knots Landing”) is 74. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 72. Singer Sheena Easton is 64. Actor James Le Gros (“Ally McBeal”) is 61. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 58. Singer Mica Paris is 54. Actor David Lascher (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 51. Actor Maura West (“General Hospital”) is 51. Actor Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 47. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 45. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 45. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 44. Bassist Joseph Pope the Third of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 44. Guitarist John Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 41. Actor Francis Capra (“Veronica Mars”) is 40. Actor Ari Graynor (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is 40. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 39. Actor Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”) is 38. Actor Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” ″Doctor Who”) is 37. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 37. Actor William Moseley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 36. Singer Lizzo is 35. Actor Emily Rios (“Breaking Bad”) is 34.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Today in History: April 27, deadly Alabama tornadoes
- Law and order
- Today in history
- Births
- Celebrity birthdays
- ‘Complacency’ must be avoided to maintain U.S. superiority in space, Saltzman says
- Neshannock teens meets rapper Kid Laroi thanks to Make-A-Wish
- Seattle's Ray needs elbow surgery, will miss rest of season
Most Popular
Articles
- Carrying on the family farming tradition
- Williamsport company announces $22.5M expansion
- Milton author releases new novel
- Guilty as charged
- Mary A. Deihl
- An American hero laid to rest
- HS Roundup: Mifflinburg pulls away from rival Lewisburg with big seventh inning
- Officials confirm illegal dumping investigation
- Mary Bentlage
- Warrior Run moves forward with middle school improvements
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.