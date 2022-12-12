M. Jean Pfirman
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at New Covenant Assembly of God, 1270 Pinchtown Road, Montgomery, where a memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Linda J. Auman
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will begin at 11.
Paula D. Guffey
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will follow at 11.
Kenneth B. Hampe Sr.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Grenoble’s, 121 Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will follow at 7.
