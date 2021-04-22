Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 7 6 .538 _ Philadelphia 9 9 .500 ½ Miami 8 9 .471 1 Atlanta 8 10 .444 1½ Washington 7 9 .438 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _ Cincinnati 9 8 .529 1½ Chicago 8 9 .471 2½ Pittsburgh 8 10 .444 3 St. Louis 8 10 .444 3
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _ San Francisco 11 7 .611 3 San Diego 10 10 .500 5 Arizona 8 10 .444 6 Colorado 6 12 .333 8
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 3, Baltimore 0 Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game Colorado 6, Houston 3 Washington 1, St. Louis 0 Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2 Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4, 1st game Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1 Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings, 2nd game Chicago Cubs 16, N.Y. Mets 4
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 12:35 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1), 7:40 p.m. Miami (Castano 0-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1), 9:45 p.m. San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 12 7 .632 _ Tampa Bay 10 9 .526 2 Baltimore 8 10 .444 3½ Toronto 8 10 .444 3½ New York 6 11 .353 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 10 7 .588 _ Chicago 9 9 .500 1½ Cleveland 8 8 .500 1½ Detroit 7 11 .389 3½ Minnesota 6 11 .353 4
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 12 7 .632 _ Seattle 11 7 .611 ½ Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1½ Texas 9 10 .474 3 Houston 7 10 .412 4
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 3, Baltimore 0 Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game Colorado 6, Houston 3 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1 Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 6, Boston 3 Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.