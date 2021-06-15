Minnie and Moo in The Seven Wonders of the World

Chapter 2: The Seven Wonders
Minnie looked at her bunion. “I don’t get it,” she said. “How is George Washington’s face on a bunion going to save the farm?”
“Minnie, don’t you see?” said Moo. “Everyone loves an oddity. Everyone loves a mystery. They may say they don’t, but sooner or later curiosity gets the better of them. There isn’t an animal on this farm who wouldn’t pay to see a bunion with the face of ‘the father of our country’ on it.” Moo pointed to Minnie’s bump. “THAT,” she said, “is a presidential bunion!”
“Really?” said Minnie.
“Really,” said Moo, pacing back and forth again. “But George will be free. We need to convince everyone that what we say is true. That way, they’ll believe the other things as well.”
“Other things?” said Minnie.
“Of course,” said Moo. “The other mysteries on the farm. Life’s puzzles, the unexplained, the wonders of the world. That’s it! SEE THE SEVEN WONDERS OF THE WORLD!”
Minnie stood up and looked across the farm. “Moo, I don’t see any wonders,” she said. “I see a barn and some chickens.”
“But I do,” said Moo. “I see The Presidential Bunion. I see The Bermuda Triangle. I see The Mystery Spot, UFOs, FLJs!”
“That’s only five,” said Minnie.
Moo closed her eyes and pointed into the distance. “I see The Rock That Never Moves,” she said.
“That’s six!” said Minnie
“And BIG HOOF!” Moo yelled.
“Big Hoof?” said Minnie. “Who’s Big Hoof?”
“You’ve never heard of Big Hoof?”
Minnie shook her head.
“They say Big Hoof is the missing link between dinosaurs and cows. Some animals claim to have seen her in Mr. Wilkerson’s woods. Her footprints are huge.”
Minnie looked toward the dark woods next to their farm. “Really? In Wilkerson’s Woods?” she said.
“Well, I’ve never seen her,” said Moo. “But listen, Minnie. No one will believe your bunion has the face of George Washington on it. But once they see it, they will believe it. After that, they’ll believe anything!”
“Moo, isn’t that like . . . cheating?” asked Minnie.
“No, no,” said Moo. “It’s more like taking something old and making something new out of it. Like making up your own recipe.”
Minnie put her hooves on her hips. “Making up your own recipe?” she said.
“Yes,” said Moo. “All you have to do is take a little something that’s sort of true and mix it with something that’s sort of not true. Then you toss it around a little and sauce it up a bit. Soon you have something new, different, more interesting—and more tasty.”
“Sounds like a salad,” said Minnie.
“More like a bowl of mock turtle soup,” said Moo.
“More like a bowl of fibs,” said Minnie. “I don’t like it!”
“But Minnie, what will happen to all the animals on the farm if we don’t do something?”
Minnie sighed. “Okay,” she said. “What do we do first?”
“Make posters!” said Moo, sitting down at a table. She put a box of felt pens and some paper on the table. Then she wrote in large letters.
“There!” said Moo. “That’s what the posters should look like. You can help by making more. When you’re done, just tack them up around the farm.”
Minnie read the poster. “Moo,” she said, “I know where The Presidential Bunion is, but where are all these other ‘wonders’?”
Moo stood up. “Out there,” she said, waving her arm. “Out there.” Then she turned and started to walk away.
“Moo, where are you going?” asked Minnie.
Moo smiled. “I’m going to cook up some new recipes,” she said. “You know, take a little of the truth and mix it in with a little of the not so true.”
Minnie pointed toward Wilkerson’s Woods. “Moo, don’t forget there are some things that should be left alone.”
“Minnie, tomorrow The Seven Wonders will start here with The Presidential Bunion. Then, one by one, we’ll find the other mysteries along the road. Some will be in the meadow and in Mr. Farmer’s garden, and some will be at the edge of Wilkerson’s Woods.”
A cool breeze blew across the hill, and Minnie shivered. “That’s what I mean,” she said. “The woods are dark. Things live in there. Maybe things you think you made up, but didn’t. Maybe there really is a . . . a . . . ”
Moo looked out toward Wilkerson’s Woods. “You mean—”
“Big Hoof!” Minnie whispered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.