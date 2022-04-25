Cynthia M. Morningstar
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at First United Methodist Church, 43 W. Houston Ave., Montgomery.
Lois R. Everitt
Visitation is from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown, where the funeral will follow at 5:30.
Yvonne G. Clemens
A celebration of life service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.
