LEWISBURG — Merchants’ Credit Processing Service will hold a seminar on the past, present and future of credit card processing from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
The seminar will include a free buffet served by Vito Mazzamuto.
The event is being sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
Art Lieberman, 81, said his Merchants’ Credit Processing Service4 has more than 700 accounts and processes more than $100,000 per year. He will speak at the event, along with Vice President Deanne Bower.
To register to attend, email mcpsofcentralpa@yahoo.com or call 570-966-5700 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
NORTHUMBERLAND — Villager Realty Inc. has announced the names of its Realtors selected to be honored for the third quarter.
Jessica Herman was chosen as Agent of the Quarter in the Northumberland office, while Rebecca Judy was selected for this honor in the Danville office. Terry McLaughlin was chosen to be the Agent of the Quarter for the Lewisburg office, and as the Villager Realty Agent of the Quarter.
WILLIAMSPORT — Dennis Gilbert has been named president of the Innovative Manufacturers’ Center (IMC), which is based in Williamsport.
IMC’s board of directors conducted a national search for a president of the non-profit organization that is focused on growing manufacturing in the 12-county Central Pennsylvania region. IMC is one of seven Industrial Resource Centers in Pennsylvania and a network member of the PA Manufacturing Extension Partnership.
Gilbert was born and raised in Central Pennsylvania and is an advocate for the manufacturers that provide a solid economic foundation for the region. His professional experience includes being general manager of a local manufacturing and retail operation, managing director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at Penn College, and president/owner of Appreciative Strategies.
Gilbert obtained his master’s degree from Pennsylvania State University in workforce education and Development, a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology in technology management, and an associate degree in computer science from Williamsport Area Community College.
LEWISBURG — The Family Place, Evangelical Community Hospital’s obstetrics unit, has earned several honors in the areas of maternal substance use and opioid use disorder care. Through education and implementation, The Family Place has received distinction from both The Jewish Healthcare Foundation (JHF) and the Vermont Oxford Network (VON).
The JHF issued a Pennsylvania Perinatal Quality Collaborative (PA PQC) award of $15,000 to The Family Place in recognition of the quality improvement milestones its completed to improve care for pregnant and postpartum women with opioid use disorder (OUD) and newborns with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS). The award will be used to offset the cost to reach those milestones as well as to further support efforts at Evangelical to collect data and conduct quality improvement projects related to OUD and NAS.
The Family Place also received a VON Center of Excellence in Education and Training for Infants and Families affected by Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Award. Evangelical Community Hospital is one of 17 hospitals in the state that achieved the excellence designation from VON and contributed to the fourth statewide recognition of excellence in education and training from VON.
The VON award recognizes that core members of The Family Place multidisciplinary care team participated in the “Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Collaborative: Improving Care to Improve Outcomes” training for care of neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS). NAS is drug withdrawal syndrome experienced by infants exposed to opioids while in utero. Infants born with NAS are more likely to have respiratory complications, feeding difficulty, low birthweights, and extended hospital stays.
