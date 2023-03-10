1785: Thomas Jefferson was appointed minister to France. He succeeded Benjamin Franklin.
1864: Ulysses S. Grant became commander of the Union armies in the U.S. Civil War.
1876: Alexander Graham Bell made the first successful call with the telephone. He spoke the words “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you.”
