LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its September support group schedule.
The schedule includes:
• Bariatric support, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-768-3139 to register.
• Life After Loss, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 21, at Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. To register, call 570-522-2157 by Sept. 8.
• Empty Arms, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at a location to be determined. For individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
Screenings
LEWISBURG- Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its September screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Blood pressure and blood sugar: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Sunbury YMCA; 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Lewisburg; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Milton YMCA.
• Blood pressure: 8:45 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Mifflinburg YMCA Center; and by appointment by calling Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
• Free bone density screening, 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Miller Center. To schedule an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive blood screening: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, at the Miller Center. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
Classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through September.
The following will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Newborn Care: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 13 and 20, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Senior Strong, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Walk with a Doc, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Family Medicine of Evangelical – Mifflinburg, 101 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg. Preventive health screenings by age will be discussed.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
