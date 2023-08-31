Actor Jack Thompson is 83. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 78. Singer Van Morrison is 78. Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 75. Actor Richard Gere is 74. Actor Stephen Henderson is 74. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 68. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 66. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 66. Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 64. R&B musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 60. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 58. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 54. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 53. Actor Zack Ward is 53. Golfer Padraig Harrington is 52. Actor Chris Tucker is 51. Actor Sara Ramirez is 48. R&B singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 46.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Toronto stuns Union 3-1 to snap 11-match winless streak
- College students are still struggling with basic math. Professors blame the pandemic
- Groups seek to use the Constitution's 'insurrection' clause to block Trump from 2024 ballots
- Hose company slates anniversary celebration
- Law and order
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Community calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Charges filed in connection with child's 1986 disappearance
- From the drag strip to the Harvest Festival parade
- Making movies in Milton
- Montgomery motorcyclist killed in crash
- Flight bound for Northumberland Co. ends with highway landing
- Museum acquires 'rare' trolley from Knoebels
- YMCA shifting focus to programs in Mifflinburg
- New co-responder hits the ground running
- Milton field hockey gets big win over Warrior Run
- Kindergarten teacher has failure to report charge dropped
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.